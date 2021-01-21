Randall D. Miles Sells 15,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,385,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,040 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,695.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EXPI traded up $5.37 on Thursday, reaching $97.73. 1,151,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,221. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.82 and a beta of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $100.09.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, February 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 19th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, February 12th.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $564.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 51.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 50,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.