Raymond James Boosts The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Price Target to $34.00

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Colliers Securities lifted their target price on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,783,697.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth $8,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,820,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

