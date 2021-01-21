Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 499,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 9.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 31,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $421,124.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 461,911 shares of company stock worth $5,997,299.

Shares of EFT stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $14.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

