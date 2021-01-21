Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPG. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $964,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $922,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 33,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 393,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE DPG opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

