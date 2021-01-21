Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $206,000 in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total transaction of $996,150.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,906.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total value of $191,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,943.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,732 shares of company stock worth $30,271,308 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $406.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $419.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.78.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

