Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $214,000 in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,314 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 44.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

NYSE:ACM opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $55.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $44.10.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

