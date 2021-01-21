Raymond James Weighs in on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec Inc. (STN.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$916.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$958.15 million.

STN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.33.

STN opened at C$44.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$31.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Stantec Inc. (STN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.64%.

In other Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$62,562.30.

About Stantec Inc. (STN.TO)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

