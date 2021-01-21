Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.9% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $465,697,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $848,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,293,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $886,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $68.27. The stock had a trading volume of 105,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,872,066. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $103.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

