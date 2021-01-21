Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,176 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $30,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $465,697,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $848,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $886,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $68.84 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $104.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

