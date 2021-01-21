RChain Price Tops $0.0184 on Top Exchanges (REV)

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, RChain has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. RChain has a total market cap of $8.87 million and $209,935.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00062421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.29 or 0.00539205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00042220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,285.34 or 0.03953780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016649 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

RChain Coin Profile

REV is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RChain Coin Trading

RChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

