RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Trading Up 12%

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)’s stock price was up 12% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 314,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average daily volume of 128,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.03 million. RCM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RCM Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,755 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of RCM Technologies worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

