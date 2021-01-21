(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.03

Shares of (RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.03 and traded as high as $38.74. (RDS.B) shares last traded at $38.65, with a volume of 1,559,238 shares.

RDS.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on (RDS.B) in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of (RDS.B) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.88 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. (RDS.B) had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter.

About (RDS.B)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

