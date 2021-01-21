Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kura Oncology (KURA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) recently:

1/20/2021 – Kura Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

1/19/2021 – Kura Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

1/8/2021 – Kura Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

1/7/2021 – Kura Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

12/7/2020 – Kura Oncology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Kura Oncology had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $44.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Kura Oncology had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Kura Oncology is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Kura Oncology Inc alerts:

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $246,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $246,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 127.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.