Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Murphy Oil (MUR)

Murphy Oil (NYSE: MUR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/21/2021 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Murphy Oil was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

1/14/2021 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Murphy Oil had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Murphy Oil was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Murphy Oil was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:MUR opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $421.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $99,362.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $25,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at $317,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,365 shares of company stock worth $384,383. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,511,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after buying an additional 1,660,970 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,785,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,849,000 after buying an additional 1,331,794 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 531.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,092,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after buying an additional 919,484 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after buying an additional 810,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,608,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,184,000 after buying an additional 488,196 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

