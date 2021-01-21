Red Emperor Resources NL (RMP.L) (LON:RMP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.67

Red Emperor Resources NL (RMP.L) (LON:RMP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.67 and traded as high as $0.84. Red Emperor Resources NL (RMP.L) shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 12,892,395 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £3.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.67.

Red Emperor Resources NL (RMP.L) Company Profile (LON:RMP)

Red Emperor Resources NL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and project identification activities. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

