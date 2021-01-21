RED Market Cap Reaches $370,529.44 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One RED coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $370,529.44 and $9,191.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RED has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.93 or 0.00421328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000198 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000287 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

