Redde Northgate plc (REDD.L) (LON:REDD) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $258.33

Redde Northgate plc (REDD.L) (LON:REDD) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.33 and traded as high as $260.00. Redde Northgate plc (REDD.L) shares last traded at $251.50, with a volume of 97,942 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of £637.38 million and a P/E ratio of 74.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 259.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 211.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Redde Northgate plc (REDD.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 294.12%.

Redde Northgate plc (REDD.L) Company Profile (LON:REDD)

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

