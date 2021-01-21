RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $0.85 price target on the stock.

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.45 million.

Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) from C$0.85 to C$0.90 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) stock opened at C$0.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60. RediShred Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.37 and a 52-week high of C$0.89.

About RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V)

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate Overhead. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

