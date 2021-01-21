Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6,808.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

