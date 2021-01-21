Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6,808.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

RF stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

