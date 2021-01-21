Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $707.11 Million

Brokerages predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will post sales of $707.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $710.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $702.61 million. Rent-A-Center posted sales of $667.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rent-A-Center.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.08%.

RCII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $133,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 84.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,461,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,672,000 after buying an additional 668,852 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 33.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,941,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,034,000 after buying an additional 485,698 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at about $13,055,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 106.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after buying an additional 241,703 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 34.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 866,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after buying an additional 224,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCII traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,797. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.68. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $49.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average is $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.