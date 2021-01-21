Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 4.8% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.62.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $94.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

