Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for 2.8% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $79,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.62.

RSG stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.80. 3,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,688. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

