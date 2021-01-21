Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Frequency Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Frequency Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.32) for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 68.59%. The company had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.05. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FREQ. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 58.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after buying an additional 1,263,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 402.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after purchasing an additional 851,444 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 674.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 400,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 349,153 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,256,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,558,000 after purchasing an additional 222,222 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 15,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $327,008.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,122,493.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,803,522 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

