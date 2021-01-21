Research Analysts Set Expectations for BHP Group’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $5.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

BBL has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE:BBL opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $60.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,659,099 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,077,000 after purchasing an additional 243,895 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 964,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,129,000 after acquiring an additional 24,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BHP Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 893,822 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,086,000 after acquiring an additional 183,114 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in BHP Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 884,306 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,724,000 after acquiring an additional 84,369 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in BHP Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 463,916 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,791,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the period.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

