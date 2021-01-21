Research Analysts Set Expectations for Tosoh Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOSCF)

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Tosoh in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tosoh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSCF opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96. Tosoh has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $16.85.

About Tosoh

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

