Research Analysts Set Expectations for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

WFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.94.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $49.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 83,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 62,492 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

