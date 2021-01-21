Reserve Rights (RSR) Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. In the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Reserve Rights coin can now be bought for $0.0381 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Reserve Rights has a total market capitalization of $355.94 million and approximately $254.94 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00062095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.77 or 0.00535298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00042101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,282.65 or 0.03928573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016563 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights (RSR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,349,999,000 coins. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

