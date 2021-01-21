Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.68.

QSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $2,007,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,968.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $8,959,119.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,332.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940 in the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.61. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $67.33.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

