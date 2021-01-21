Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QSR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $67.33.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,791.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $8,959,119.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,332.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,018 shares of company stock worth $13,611,940. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.