Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

REYN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of REYN opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.96 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CEO V Lance Mitchell acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $492,690.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $76,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $76,362. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 29,100 shares of company stock worth $866,942.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 157,912 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,279,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 97,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

