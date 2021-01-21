Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) Given a €110.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Independent Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €97.00 ($114.12).

Shares of RHM stock opened at €92.66 ($109.01) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €84.78 and its 200-day moving average price is €78.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.53. Rheinmetall AG has a twelve month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a twelve month high of €109.30 ($128.59).

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

