Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RBKB stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 4.70%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.09% of Rhinebeck Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

