Richard /Ca/ Murray Sells 16,482 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Stock

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 16,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $198,443.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,266.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard /Ca/ Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 30,000 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $256,200.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 10,183 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $68,837.08.

Shares of JNCE opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). Sell-side analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JNCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

