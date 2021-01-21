Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $70.00

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.00 and traded as high as $75.00. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at $74.24, with a volume of 5,300 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$73.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.76. The firm has a market cap of C$833.72 million and a P/E ratio of 25.29.

In related news, Senior Officer Enzio Di Gennaro sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.25, for a total value of C$773,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,589,125.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:RPI.UN)

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

