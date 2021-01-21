Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)’s stock price traded up 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.10. 449,683 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 304,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Rimini Street in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $566.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41.

In other Rimini Street news, CAO Stanley Mbugua sold 8,524 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $41,597.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,531 shares of company stock valued at $386,065 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMNI. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 2,121.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 116,700 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,898,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 329,086 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 94.3% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 41,146 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Rimini Street by 292.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Rimini Street in the third quarter worth $76,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

