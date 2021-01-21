Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RIO. Investec raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO stock opened at $82.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth approximately $519,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.