Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,950 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,950 ($77.74) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,468.46 ($71.45).

Get Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,979 ($78.12) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,378 ($83.33). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,713.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,966.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.69.

In other Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37).

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.