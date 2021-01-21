Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Receives $61.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. Raymond James set a $75.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $417,670.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,771.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,821 shares of company stock valued at $892,064. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.85. 20,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,483. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.49.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

