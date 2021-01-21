Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $33,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $206,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of MAN stock opened at $94.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.73 and its 200-day moving average is $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.74, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.91.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.