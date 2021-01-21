Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $330,000 Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in JOYY were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in JOYY in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in JOYY in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in JOYY by 20.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in JOYY by 102.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JOYY by 8.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YY opened at $90.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $108.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. The business had revenue of $925.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.28 million. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YY. TheStreet raised shares of JOYY from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

