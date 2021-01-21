Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $251,000 Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.92.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $222.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.85 and a fifty-two week high of $246.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total value of $83,568.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $458,710 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

