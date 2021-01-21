Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $315,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,646 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

Applied Materials stock opened at $107.84 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

