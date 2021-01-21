Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 3,605 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. HSBC raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $52.24 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average is $52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

