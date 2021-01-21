Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $261,000 Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Select Medical by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,274,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after buying an additional 1,580,700 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,321,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after buying an additional 731,676 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Select Medical by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 577,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 389,736 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Select Medical by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,356,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after buying an additional 258,555 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Select Medical by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 959,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after buying an additional 199,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

SEM stock opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,356,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,636,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,114,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,186.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,499,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,494,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,348. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

