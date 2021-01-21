Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.10, for a total value of $1,083,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,025,238.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total transaction of $191,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,943.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $30,271,308. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.78.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $406.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $387.09 and a 200-day moving average of $313.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $419.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

