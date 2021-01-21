RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Has $938,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price target (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,648.87.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,263.38 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,176.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,171.59.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

