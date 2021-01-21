Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Cfra raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 112.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RHI traded up $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,845. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.21. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $67.23.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

