Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 350 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 436 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 345 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 357.07.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

