Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Research analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $45.80.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $206.62 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

